CCC Councilor Nabbed Over Criminal Abuse Of Office

By A Correspondent- Harare City Council’s acting town clerk Phakhamile Mabhena Moyo and Citizens Coalition for Change councillor Happymore Gotora appeared in court yesterday facing criminal abuse of office charges.

Moyo, who was represented by Obey Shava, was remanded in custody to Monday after the lawyer filed a notice to challenge placement on remand, while Gotora was released on $100 000 bail.

On Wednesday, five councillors appeared in court over similar charges after they allegedly unlawfully allocated themselves industrial and commercial stands.

It is alleged that the accused persons executed their plan in two meetings held on November 14, 2022 and December 14, 2022.

The State alleges that in executing their plan, they devised a plan whereby they would deliberately abscond meetings in which the issue of the allocation of stands to themselves was being discussed.

