Tinashe Sambiri

Citizens are ready to rebuild the country and restore the nation’s glory days.

This was said by CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa.

On Wednesday President Chamisa held key discussions with CCC cluster leaders in Harare.

“GETTING READY & PREPARING … The Citizens National Assembly receiving a nationwide report chronicling the progress in national mobilization for change. It’s all systems go!! #NewNation,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

“We will make Zimbabwe an entrepreneurial society with new industries, new factories, new companies, new sectors and employing more people. We will embark on radical Central Bank reforms on the back of wide consultation with bankers, businesses and labour,” added the CCC leader.

On Wednesday CCC said in a statement:

Today, our Change Champion in Chief, Advocate @nelsonchamisa received reports on our national mobilization program, Mugwazo, the just ended mobile voter registration blitz and other party related activities from the Change Champions across the country.

The reports attest to the excellent progress made by the Change Champions as we prepare for the upcoming harmonized elections.

The citizens are ready for a new government.

CitizensVictory4Change

