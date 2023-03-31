ED Throws Uebert Angel Under The Bus

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has stripped presidential envoy and ambassador-at-large self-styled Prophet Uebert Angel of his diplomatic status in the aftermath of a major fallout from Al Jazeera’s corruption-busting investigation on gold smuggling and money laundering.

Mnangagwa’s spokesman George Charamba wrote on Twitter:

“Appointment to diplomatic post means you further the interests and image of the country which appoints you as a representative of the Head of State of that country.

“Once your actions run counter to both objectives, you are stripped of that title and all which goes with it.

“This basic remedial ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION which stands quite apart from any legal action your actions might attract. It is that simple.

“You serve at the mercy of the appointing authority for as long he retains trust and confidence in you and in your competence to keep and protect the dignity of the STATE!!!! Understood?”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...