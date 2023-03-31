“No Extra Lessons During The School Holidays”: Education Ministry

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The ministry of primary and secondary education has announced that there will be no extra lessons over the school holidays.

In a statement ministry of primary and secondary education, permanent secretary Mrs Tumisang Thabela said the ministry came to the decision, as lessons were not interrupted during the term. The Chronicle cites Mrs Thabela as saying:

This decision is informed by the fact that lessons have not been interrupted this term hence the need to give pupils time to rest.

Some schools in Zimbabwe have been offering extra lessons during school holidays to help students catch up or get ahead.

For years, there have been discussions and policies in Zimbabwe regarding the regulation of extra lessons.

In 2019, the Zimbabwean government announced that they would be banning all forms of extra lessons and holiday schools, to promote equal opportunities and reduce the burden on parents to pay for additional education.

Some schools and or teachers have, however, continued with extra lessons.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...