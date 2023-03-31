Part “Gold Mafia” Exposition | ZHRO

By John Burke | As ZHRO, we have added part one of this damning exposition regarding money laundering to the extent of USD $1 billion and Gold Smuggling by the creation of a link to the ZHRO YouTube Platform called “ZHRO – Crime Report” CLICK HERE

We are now planning demonstrations, further petitions and other campaigns to bring the crimes of the Zanu PF ‘regime’ in Zimbabwe to the greater public attention, for the express benefit of the Nation and Citizens of Zimbabwe.

Part One released 23rd March 2023 {View part 1 of 4 here at this link}.

Part Two released 30th March 2023 {View part 2 of 4 here at this link}

Background: It mainly started in 2021, however endemic corruption and ruthless exploitation of the wealth of the natural resources of Zimbabwe has been going on for DECADES! Probably back to the {So Called} Independence on 18th April 1980!

However in 2021 the new President {after a military coup to replace Mugabe in 2017 and a rigged election in 2018 and European Union Assessment of the 2018 Elections}, was slated to visit the United Kingdom {under the auspices of the United Nations} for the Climate conference COP26 – Oct-Nov 2021. As ZHRO, ZAPU, ROHR and the then MDC(A) {now re-branded as CCC} we took our demonstration, firstly to the door of 10 Downing Street with a petition to {Boris Johnson} and also to the COP26 conference itself in Glasgow on the 1st and 2nd November 2021.

Even then we {ZHRO and VUKA} had created the banner stating “ZANU PF MUST GO” and ROHR had created “The Face Behind- Corruption etc” We all knew that Zimbabwe was being {and had been} plundered for her natural resources – for the exclusive benefit to the Zanu PF “elite” – including the arch criminal President Mnangagwa himself READ OUR OCTOBER 2021 PETITION HERE – we did not want Mnangagwa to enter the United Kingdom under any circumstances.

We had reminded the UK Government, that Mnangagwa was head of security under the 1983-87 Gukhurundi genocide {petition in July 2018 for that issue} and as the “Chief Strategist” as named by the United Nations in their 2002 report regarding the wholesale looting of diamonds from the DR Congo! It’s not as if this was all news to the British Government.

So the Criminality of the Zanu PF {Party} regime in Zimbabwe since 1980 has been an ongoing slide into depravity, all at the expense of the citizens and infrastructure of Zimbabwe. The current decline of routine maintenance of Power Generation, Sewage, Water supply, Roads, Railways, Dams etc etc, has led to some saying that Zimbabwe has returned to the “Stone Age” as simply nothing works any more. Regular power outages, non-functioning Sewage systems {leading to outbreaks of Typhoid and Cholera}, water supply, roads and rail completely dilapidated in most of Zimbabwe.

However the outrage is not limited to just election rigging and corruption. Zimbabwe happens to be one of the few remaining nations who have NOT signed for the UN Convention Against Torture… That should indicate that the Zanu PF regime uses violence, abductions AND torture to oppress the citizens of Zimbabwe and have done so, again for decades!

So, fast forward to the 16th March 2023 and our petition to Rishi Sunak, for the release of Opposition Vice Chair, sitting MP and Lawyer, Job Sikhala – who still remains in the High Security prison without charge, and denied bail over 16 times for {today 24th March 2023} 283 days! We even had the Co-Chair{ of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Zimbabwe}, Lord Jonathan Oates, from the House of Lords, as a joint signatory!

So now, we are starting our campaign planning for the implications exposed by this “Gold Mafia” four part series – an under-cover exposition of money laundering and Gold smuggling in Zimbabwe, and Internationally by the Zanu PF regime and its “ambassadors”. This first installment has galvanised Zimbabweans, both at home and in the global diaspora into action – to try and rescue their Nation and put the wealth back into the hands of the citizens – where it has always belonged.

Something we are currently planning for the “Independence Day” event on the 18th April 2023 – 43 years of oppression, so nothing to celebrate.

We have some provisional items planned and will be engaging with various aspects of the UK Administration, Met Police Diplomatic Unit, HMRC (Tax Office – VAT, Income and Corporation Tax investigations), Fraud Squad, Home Office, etc.

Our findings and the responses of the authorities listed will be communicated as they develop.

We also have a small demo planned on April Fool’s Day – Saturday 1st April as this year its Zanu PF who are clearly the fools!!

