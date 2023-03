Uebert Angel Stripped Of Diplomatic Passport

Presidential advisor, Eddie Cross announces saying Uebert Angel has been stripped of his Diplomatic Passport and title; Cross also claims gold smuggler Ewan MacMillan has fled the country with his family, following @AJIunit ‘s #GOLDMAFIA documentary

Eddie Cross announces saying @UebertAngel has been stripped of his Diplomatic Passport and title; Cross also claims gold smuggler Ewan MacMillan has fled the country with his family, following @AJIunit 's #GOLDMAFIA documentary pic.twitter.com/D7acW9efZs — ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 30, 2023

