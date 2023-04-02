Freedom Of City Status For Emmerson Mnangagwa

Thousands of people gathered at Gweru Civic Centre to witness the official conferment of the Freedom of the City to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The council later went into session, following the President’s admission as an Honorary Freeman of the City of Gweru.

The President was applauded for his statesmanship exhibited in successfully maintaining unity, peace and prosperity in the country and for his efforts in re-engagement and amalgamation within the international community of nations.

The council also commended the excellent and visionary leadership by President Mnangagwa as shown by his efforts to improve the lives of citizens of Zimbabwe underpinned by Vision 2030 which seeks to eradicate poverty and endeavours to achieve an upper middle-income economy.

Earlier, President Mnangagwa signed the Visitors’ book in the presence of His Worship, the Mayor of the City of Gweru, Councillor Hamutendi Kombayi.

The Freedom of the City status is a high civic honour given to prominent people for their contribution towards the development of a city.

The honour is given through a council resolution and allows the individual to enjoy certain liberties and might be exempted from certain by-laws of the city.

This comes after the city of Gweru went through massive transformation after getting devolution funds from central government.

This includes acquisition of refuse trucks and water treatment chemicals.

The government has also availed funding for the procurement of water pumps at Gwenhoro Pump Station in a move that eventually eased perennial water shortages in the City of Progress.

A number of health institutions also got a major facelift through devolution funds and these include the Ascot Infectious Disease Centre and Iven Beerhall, which was turned into a council clinic.

Government has also taken over the rehabilitation of several roads in the city of Gweru after the local authority had failed to deliver its mandate.- ZBC News

