SA Kombi Accident Involving Zimbabweans

Police in South Africa are attempting to definitely identify the eight people who died in a horrifying accident while riding in a Toyota Quantum that was headed for the Beitbridge border.

The mishap happened close to Musina, a border village, before the Baobab Tollgate.

Speaking on behalf of Limpopo’s Traffic and Community Safety, Ms. Tidimalo Chuene said the Toyota Quantum struck a delivery van head-on after the driver of that vehicle made a mistake when passing.

“Indications are that the accident happened when a minibus taxi overtook unsafely on a barrier line and collided head-on with a light delivery vehicle.

“Five men and three women died as a result of the accident while eight other people who sustained injuries were transported to nearby health facilities for medical attention”.

More than 40 Zimbabweans have died on the N1 Highway due to road accidents in the last 12 months.

