WATCH: Mukuita Seiko naSikhala, Judiciary Yakuita seChikara

Spread the love

What are you doing with Sikhala? Judiciary now becoming a Chikara (animalistic), sings Zimbabwe’s best content creator, TaffyTheMan.

The Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala has spent more than 200 days in prison as he faces charges of incitement to violence from cultural statements he made on behalf of his murdered client, Moreblessing Ali’s mourning family who are still to get justice 11 months later.

VIDEO

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...