Former Mwonzora Ally Splashes Money On CCC Leaders To Get Parly Nomination

By A Correspondent| Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa has been sucked in vote buying saga after he allegedly received ‘gifts’ from aspiring candidate Zivanai Mhetu in exchange for the privilege to contest Epworth North seat, it has emerged.

Mhetu who was not part of CCC allegedly ‘donated’ two Toyota Fortuners to the opposition leader for use by his security.

“The party is broke and Chamisa was enticed by Mhetu through gifts. The former Mwonzora ally knows that his money can work wonders for him and he just did that,” said the source.

“One guy from the president’s (Chamisa) office called Jabu came to Epworth a week ago and influenced some street point persons to vote for Mhetu because it is what Chamisa wants. The person is the head of intelligence in the president’s office. He tried to influence one of the councilors to vote for Mhetu in exchange of making him a mayor,” said the source.

“On the nomination day, Mhetu bribed 30-point persons to give him nomination ahead of seasoned politicians, he did not participate in voter mobilisation only to resurface 7 days after voter registration blitz commenced.”

Mhetu did not answer his phone.

Mhetu is one of the people who masterminded the takeover of the Harvest House by Douglas Mwonzora as he was MDC Alliance Harare chairperson.

He went on to describe Chamisa as a power-hungry politician who only serves his personal selfish interest.

He also described Chamisa as a dictator who imposed his own people on the party’s influential position.

He contested in last year’s by-election under the MDC banner but lost to Zanu PF’s Zalerah Makari.

