#GOLDMAFIA’s Evidence Mnangagwa’s Captured By Criminals: Muchehiwa

Spread the love

Activist, journalist and torture survivor, Tawanda Muchehiwa says Al Jazeera’s documentary, #GOLDMAFIA is evidence that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is captured by criminals and the country will need more than an election to save it.

Commenting following the broadcasting of #GOLDMAFIA3, Muchehiwa lists eight observations he says are “lessons from Al Jazeera’s #GOLDMAFIA documentary”

VIDEO LOADING BELOW



1) Money Laundering and Gold smuggling in Zimbabwe is well-organised, structural and methodical.

2) State cartels capture the state, issue marching orders to leaders, and, in return, support the dictator’s continued rule.

3) State Institutions and private entities enables corruption at the detriment of the state.

4) In the end, we ordinary people suffer and do not profit from our nation’s mineral resources.

5) Gold smuggling costs Zimbabwe more than $100 million per week and these cartels do not invest a cent in service delivery.

6) The center is clearly no longer holding. We have men claiming to control the whole government including the presidency!

7) ZANU PF, Mnangagwa and the state capture giants are willing to sacrifice a fortune to protect the loot.

8) We need more than just an election to save this country; we need an election in conjunction with the people’s revolution.

Last but not least, this year, it is our responsibility to redeem our own and future generations’ futures.

Register to Vote, Elect big and be prepared to protect and defend the vote! #ZanuPfMustGo

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...