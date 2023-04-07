Madzibaba Postpones Album Launch

OFFICIAL STATEMENT!!

We have shelved plans to release our 30th studio album this year following an increased realisation of the need to diversify and reach our audience in other various ways

We are however not taking a complete sabatic as we shall be busy working on the various collaborations lined up. You will still be entertained by the distinct Khiama melodies through the various collaborations as I said before

We will therefore devote our time to working with upcoming artists who might need our assistance starting this April 2023 up to December 2023

Should you need to work with us, call BossLazee on

+263 77 704 4550

