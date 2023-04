Baba Jukwa Claims Mahere Conviction And Quick Release While Sikhala Rots In Prison’s Proof ZANU So Loved CCC That It Gave Its Only Begotten Daughter

Baba Jukwa claims Mahere conviction and quick release while Sikhala rots in prison’s evidence “ZANU so loved CCC that it gave its begotten daughter…who must be lifted up so all might believe in her”

