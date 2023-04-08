Featured Showbiz
Mai Titi Sneaks Into UK Fraud Court Case Hanging-On-Head
8 April 2023
By Showbiz Reporter | Comedian Mai Titi currently on bail for serious frauds in Zimbabwe has been allowed into the UK, and must be deported, many Zimbabweans screamed yesterday.

Mai Titi, Felistas Murata

Felistas Murata has a big case currently at court in Harare, and citizens tell ZimEye they are not happy she is also having her way, after a series of several threats and plots to commit violent attacks against people she disagrees with.

