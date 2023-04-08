Mai Titi Sneaks Into UK Fraud Court Case Hanging-On-Head

By Showbiz Reporter | Comedian Mai Titi currently on bail for serious frauds in Zimbabwe has been allowed into the UK, and must be deported, many Zimbabweans screamed yesterday.

Felistas Murata has a big case currently at court in Harare, and citizens tell ZimEye they are not happy she is also having her way, after a series of several threats and plots to commit violent attacks against people she disagrees with.

