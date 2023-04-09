CCC’s Sarkozy Leads St Mary’s Seat Race

By A Correspondent

Race for St Mary’s parliamentary seat is tightly contested with young turks in CCC proving to be popular among residents. With sitting MP Unganai Tarusenga who has served two terms proving to be unpopular, CCC Youth Taskforce Spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma has been warmly embraced by the community.

Job Sikhala ally Freddy Masarirevu is also in the race for the seat. Other aspiring candidates for the seat are Brighton Mazhindu a former Councillor and former Chitungwiza Mayor, Philip Mutoti.

Chuma who is arguably one of the most radical youths of his generation is known for his hard hitting messages against Emmerson Mnangagwa’s dictatorship.

Masarirevu emerged in the limelight following Sikhala’s arrest when he was appointed spokesperson for the Zengeza West parliamentarian.

In all this, CCC President Nelson Chamisa remains popular as he garnered massive support from citizens who firmly believe in his citizens centred approach to politics.- Soccer24 News

