Chinhoyi Water Shortage Caused By Decomposing Corpse Stuck Inside City Tank’s Pipe

Patients at Chinhoyi Hospital- file pic

By A Correspondent | Chinhoyi water shortages between March and the beginning week of April were caused by the decomposing corpse of a mentally ill patient stuck inside the water pipes, writes a complainant.

Many people currently complaining of stomach aches claim to ZimEye that this is due to drinking contaminated water.

Residents who spoke to ZimEye said there is no security at all at the water tanks supplying the city and this is not the first time the crisis has happened. It once happened back in 2004, said Diana Usiri.

A comment from the Municipality was not forthcoming at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, the complaint stated as follows: Asi ministry of water be serious shuwa kunetsa kwese kwaita mvura last week mutank manga makafira mupengo shuwa kusvika pakuora munhu musina kumuona ko akapinda sei nhai kuti vanhu timwe mvura yakafira munhu kudaro asi itai serious shuwa!

