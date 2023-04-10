Mnangagwa Takes His Red Carpet Affection Right Into Mutendi’s Dam

Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa shocked many when he had a red carpet laid right into a dam he was commissioning at the Zion Christian Church’s Mbungo shrine.

Mnangagwa who had a busy easter holiday was a guest of honor at Mutendi’s easter service and as part of his schedule, he was supposed to commission a dam that the church constructed to provide water to congregants at the giant shrine.

As Mnangagwa arrived at the site of the dam, a red carpet was laid out for him to walk on, leading all the way to the edge of the dam.

