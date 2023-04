Thank God for Using Pro-Fate Uebert Angel to Destroy Mnangagwa in a Professional Way- Nechinanga

Spread the love

Thank God for using Pro-Fate Uebert Angel to destroy Emmerson Mnangagwa in a professional way, says Nechinanga Shumba.

PROPHET or PRO-FATE UEBERT ANGEL RESPONDS TO #GOLDMAFIA THROUGH LAWYER – RECORDED https://t.co/YT3tRgitqP — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 14, 2023

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...