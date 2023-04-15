Facebook Rapist: I’m Scared

Spread the love

Thabo Bester, a murderer and convicted rapist, has informed the court that he is not yet planning to request release.

The “Facebook rapist” claims he will submit an application later.

On Friday, 11 months after breaking out of the G4S-run Mangaung Correctional Center, Bester made an appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court.

In addition to being accused of eluding justice, violating a body, and fraud, Bester is also accused of escaping.

Bester listened closely as the magistrate, who earlier turned down his request to speak in front of the court, heard his attorney argue his client’s case.

According to his attorney, Bester was dissatisfied with the meals provided to him while inside and worried about his safety.

To the following month, the subject was postponed.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...