Wadzajena Keeps Falling

Spread the love

It never rains but burns for Gokwe Nembudziya MP Justice Wadyajena who has gone down the second time in ZANU PF’s primary elections. The development means he won’t represent the revolutionary party in the 2023 elections, unless through ‘Politburo-Witchcraft’ RESULTS BELOW

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...