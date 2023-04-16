ZBC Photojournalist Idah Mhetu Dies

By A Correspondent- Award winning photojournalist Idah Mhetu has died.

Mhetu, was now working at ZBC.

Details about her death are however still sketchy although sources have confirmed that she was hospitalised at a local health institution and passed away early Sunday morning.

Mhetu’s death was confirmed by the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana.

He tweeted:

So sad to learn of the passing on of (Idah Mhetu) photojournalist @ZBCNewsonline. What a tragic loss. Condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. May Her Soul Rest In Peace.

Journalists took to social media to express their shock at the passing on of Mhetu.

This is a developing story.

