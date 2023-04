DeMbare, Bosso Ready For Uhuru Cup Battle

Zimbabwe’s football giants Dynamos FC and and Highlanders FC have arrived in Mashonaland Central province for the 2023 Independence Football Challenge Cup.

Their first port of call was Dandamera high density suburb in Concession were they arrived amid pomp and funfare.

Highlanders Team vice captain Peter Muduwa and Dynamos team captain Frank Makarati both promised soccer fans a thrilling encounter.- ZBC News

