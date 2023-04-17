Fake Payslips Drama In Court

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) soldier has been accused by his estranged wife of presenting fake payslips to court to avoid paying maintenance.

Sydwell Mutuda appeared before Harare magistrate Sharon Mashavira on Wednesday and claimed he could not afford what his ex-wife, Chido Chiwakata, was demanding.

Chiwakata wanted a court order directing Mutuda to pay US$120 up from $45 000.

However, Mutuda said he was taking home only $89 000 after deductions from his $310 000 salary.

Chiwakata pleaded with the court to grant her an opportunity to visit ZNA headquarters to obtain his true payslip.

“He is always bringing fake payslips to court,” she submitted.

“I am pleading with the court to allow me to go to his workplace to obtain an original copy of his payslip.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...