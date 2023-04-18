Featured National
Police Name Chivhu Horror Crash Victims
18 April 2023
By-The Police (ZRP) Tuesday released the names of the 13 people who died in the Timboom Bus Accident near Chivhu on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as

  • Lilian Taranhike (30) of Manyame Airbase in Harare,
  • Esnath Taruvinga (75), of Chief Nerutanga, Buhera.
  • Jenifer Rima (64), of Chief Nerutanga, Buhera.
  • Maria Gwatidzo (43) of Chief Nerutanga, Buhera.
  • Flora Malungeni (46) of Chief Nerutanga, Buhera.
  • Clifford Zvenyika (40), of Murambinda in Buhera
  • Irene Chikwati of Murambinda in Buhera
  • Percylin Chitondwe (36) of Murambinda in Buhera,
  • Zakariya Makonese (51) of Chikomba,
  • Beatrice Nyambira (48) of Morris Depot in Harare,
  • Tafadzwa Rerayi of Nyashanu,
  • Esnath Mubaiwa (62) of Hatcliffe
  • Lovemore Matsivo (31) of Chivhu.