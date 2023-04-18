Police Name Chivhu Horror Crash Victims
18 April 2023
By-The Police (ZRP) Tuesday released the names of the 13 people who died in the Timboom Bus Accident near Chivhu on Sunday.
Police identified the deceased as
- Lilian Taranhike (30) of Manyame Airbase in Harare,
- Esnath Taruvinga (75), of Chief Nerutanga, Buhera.
- Jenifer Rima (64), of Chief Nerutanga, Buhera.
- Maria Gwatidzo (43) of Chief Nerutanga, Buhera.
- Flora Malungeni (46) of Chief Nerutanga, Buhera.
- Clifford Zvenyika (40), of Murambinda in Buhera
- Irene Chikwati of Murambinda in Buhera
- Percylin Chitondwe (36) of Murambinda in Buhera,
- Zakariya Makonese (51) of Chikomba,
- Beatrice Nyambira (48) of Morris Depot in Harare,
- Tafadzwa Rerayi of Nyashanu,
- Esnath Mubaiwa (62) of Hatcliffe
- Lovemore Matsivo (31) of Chivhu.