Zim’s Rising Athlete Poised For Dizzy Heights

Sports Writer

Young, energetic and vibrant…

She is a vastly talented runner and learner who is excelling in athletics.

Her name is Pauline Chingondo a 13-year old form 1 student at Shallcross College.

Pauline romped to victory at the Kuwadzana Cluster Competitions. The competitions were held at Kuwadzana 1 High School.

Below is a summary of Pauline’s performance:

Kuwadzana High Cluster …

*Position 1 – 200m

*Position 1 – 4×4 relay

Warren Park Malbereign District Competitions …

Held at U.Z grounds 24 February

Position 1 – 200m

Position 1 – 4×4 relay

Harare Provincial Competitions

14 March…

Position 1 – 200m

Position 1 – 4×4 relay

The Sports Director at Shallcross College Ms Machakata said:

“Pauline is a young athelete who is highly motivated as far as sport is concerned. Her performance was an outstanding one, she promised to become the best athlete in the future.”

