Sports Writer
Young, energetic and vibrant…
She is a vastly talented runner and learner who is excelling in athletics.
Her name is Pauline Chingondo a 13-year old form 1 student at Shallcross College.
Pauline romped to victory at the Kuwadzana Cluster Competitions. The competitions were held at Kuwadzana 1 High School.
Below is a summary of Pauline’s performance:
Kuwadzana High Cluster …
*Position 1 – 200m
*Position 1 – 4×4 relay
Warren Park Malbereign District Competitions …
Held at U.Z grounds 24 February
Position 1 – 200m
Position 1 – 4×4 relay
Harare Provincial Competitions
14 March…
Position 1 – 200m
Position 1 – 4×4 relay
The Sports Director at Shallcross College Ms Machakata said:
“Pauline is a young athelete who is highly motivated as far as sport is concerned. Her performance was an outstanding one, she promised to become the best athlete in the future.”