Zim’s Young Female Entrepreneur Makes Waves In SA

Business Correspondent

It is a matter of beauty and brains as they say…

After completing her degree studies at Great Zimbabwe University where she trained as a teacher, Violet Patience Mapetese decided to venture into business.

Violet (26) is a selfless, hardworking and indefatigable young lady.

Although she is a teacher by profession, Violet is now obsessed with business.

After leaving the country to seek greener pastures in Johannesburg, Violet joined the Aloe Vera business scheme under the Forever Living brand.

Her line of business is health and wellness.

Speaking to ZimEye.com on Thursday, Violet spoke of her desire to equip and empower young women in Zimbabwe with self-help survival tips.

“I never thought of venturing into business but circumstances can force one to exploit every available opportunity for survival.

We focus on health, beauty, weight management, skincare, dietary supplements and general wellness,” said Violet.

She added: “My message to young women out there is – please strive to be your own boss. We have lined up training programmes for empowerment. Our business package is exciting.”

Violet’s mobile number is 0776783337

On the crest of a wave … Violet Patience Mapetese

