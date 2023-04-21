ZBC’s Idah Mhetu Laid To Rest

ZBC photojournalist and online producer Idah Mhetu, who died on Sunday, has been buried at Warren Hills Cemetery in Harare, with colleagues describing her as an exceptional photographer.

Emotional as it was, the goodbye was not easy, but had to be said.

People from all walks of life came to bid farewell to one of the most respected female photojournalists in the media industry, Idah Mhetu, through song and dance.

Her pictures often told stories that needed no wording.

Affectionately known by her peers as MaGumbo, Mhetu succumbed to a short illness on Sunday.

As family, friends and colleagues bade farewell to Mhetu, fond memories are what they will all hold onto.

“I’ve lost a sister who was protective of me, spoiled me often and always showered me with love. Idah was a happy soul who took time to make you happy.”

“We have lost a dear colleague who was passionate about her work and the camera was her baby that she treasured and loved so much. We take solace in her works that she has left behind.”

“We worked with Idah on so many programmes and she took her work seriously that was evidenced by her photographs. We have lost an exceptional photographer in our time.”

“Idah was my niece I raised her when her mother relocated to the US when she was young. She was a girl who really wanted to better herself hence people are talking good things about her. I was one uncle who got the chance to be spoiled by her and was looking forward to being spoiled more.”

The Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Honourable Kindness Paradza commended the professionalism the late Mhetu exhibited when called for duty.

“Idah was a professional photographer who would understand the assignment when called for duty. Her work speaks for its self through the photographs she took which told the story of the work being done by the Second Republic of developing the country. She maybe gone but her photographs will live to the story for years to come,” he said.

As painful as it is, Mhetu cannot click a picture anymore, but the many clicks her camera made will forever serve as part of the beautiful memories.

It’s goodbye Mhetu, sleep well, till we meet again.- ZBC News

