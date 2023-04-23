Gold Mafia: Clear Air, President Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa

Source: Masvingo Mirror

HARARE – The leader of Zimbabwe’s biggest opposition party, Nelson Chamisa has told his opponent President Emmerson Mnangagwa to face the nation and explain allegations of gold smuggling levelled against him and his inner circle. The allegations are contained in a recent investigation carried out and published in a documentary by an international television station AL Jazeera.

Speaking in a wide ranging interview with Blessed Mhlanga of HStv yesterday (Thursday), Chamisa said Mnangagwa has a constitutional obligation to explain to the nation because as the President he is entrusted and presides over all national resources and the Reserve Bank.

“He should give answers on why our borders are porous, on why our airports are porous and why the corrupt deals. The whole world knows where Zimbabwe’s problem is; it is with the leadership and the bad governance,” said Chamisa.

He dismissed public sentiments that he is quiet and aloof as the country is gripped by its biggest scandal in history. “I am not Emmerson, I am Nelson. It is Mnangagwa who is presiding over this country and must give answers to the nation,” said Chamisa…

