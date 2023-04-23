Harare Man Tries To Confront ED At Epworth Rally

By A Correspondent- A Harare man was yesterday whisked away by state security agents and beaten up after he tried to confront President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was delivering a speech in Epworth in the capital.

Mnangagwa was in Epworth where he handed over 265 securitised title deeds to residents of the settlement.

As he was delivering a speech, a young man breached security and raced to the stage to confront Mnangagwa who is blamed by the opposition for the country’s socio-economic crisis, but was stopped a few metres away.

He was taken behind a VVIP tent where he was beaten up.

At the event, Mnangagwa pleaded with Epworth residents to vote for Zanu-PF after they were given the title deeds.

