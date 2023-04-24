newseverywhere #znnNews

Mnangagwa Bodyguards Die In Accident
24 April 2023
Tinashe Sambiri
Two members of Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s escort team died on Saturday when the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck near Kwekwe.
Two members of the same team were also seriously injured.
See report below:
TWO members of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s escort team died on the spot, while two others were seriously injured on Saturday when the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a stationary haulage truck near Kwekwe.