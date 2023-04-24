Mnangagwa Bodyguards Die In Accident

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

Two members of Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s escort team died on Saturday when the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck near Kwekwe.

Two members of the same team were also seriously injured.

See report below:

TWO members of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s escort team died on the spot, while two others were seriously injured on Saturday when the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a stationary haulage truck near Kwekwe.

newseverywhere #znnNews

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...