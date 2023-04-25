Joe Biden Running For Re-Election In 2024 Elections

President Biden is running for reelection. He made it official in a video released Tuesday morning, exactly four years after he tossed his hat into the 2020 race.

In the three-minute video, Mr. Biden repeated some familiar themes, saying, “When I ran for President four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America – and we still are. The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom, more rights or fewer. I know what I want the answer to be. This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for reelection.”

Over images of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol and such Republicans as former President Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the president said, “MAGA extremists are lining up to take on … bedrock freedoms.”

