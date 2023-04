Nick Mangwana says ED’s taking Zimbabwe to Promised Land.

Nick Mangwana says this man is taking Zimbabwe to the promised land. He says:

“He is our leader. He always leads from the front. He works harder than everyone else out there. He is a stickler for time. His Vision is taking this country to the promised land.”

DO YOU AGREE?

