Latest On Battles In Sudan

Spread the love

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says more than 420 people have been killed and in excess of 3,700 others have been injured in the conflict between the two major rival factions of the Sudanese military.

Amid hundreds of casualties in Sudan’s military conflict, the W.H.O also confirmed that it is not able to deliver additional medical supplies to Sudan due to the suspension of operations at the country’s airports.

Given the tense situation in Sudan, more and more countries have either begun or planned to initiate the evacuation of their citizens.

On Sunday, Egyptian authorities evacuated 436 nationals from Sudan as fierce fighting continues.

Ghana’s Foreign Ministry issued a press release on Sunday indicating that preparations are underway to evacuate its nationals stranded in Sudan following the outbreak of the military conflict.

Tunisia’s Foreign Ministry announced Sunday that the evacuation of its citizens from Sudan’s capital Khartoum will start this Monday, as fighting continues to rage.

Fierce armed clashes erupted on the 15th of this month between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum before spreading to other parts of the country.- ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...