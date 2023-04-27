Former Deputy Minister Dies In Car Crash

Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) General Manager Tongai Muzenda has died.

Reliable sources confirmed the devastating news and said that Muzenda was involved in a car accident in Borrowdale yesterday evening.

Muzenda joined the MMCZ in February 2019.

He was a holder of a Masters of Business Leadership degree from the University of South Africa and BSc Honours in Economics from the University of Zimbabwe.

Having over 30 years of experience Muzenda was a seasoned business and marketing leader who has gained knowledge across several sectors including Mining, Agriculture and Public Sector Services.

He worked for Anglo American Corporation Services Limited in different managerial capacities as well as Marketing and Commercial Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zimbabwe Alloys Limited, a company involved in the production of low & high-carbon ferrochrome and ferrosilicon chrome.

He is a former Member of Parliament for Gutu West, Masvingo for five years and served as a Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare for two years.

