“My Salary Is Meagre”: 1 Commando Soldier Tells Court

By A Correspondent- A 1 Commando soldier has told the court that he is earning a meager salary which is not sustainable to effect the requested maintenance variation for one of his 3 children who is living with a disability.

The Zimbabwe National Army member Tichaona Chituu in his notice of opposition offered paying ZW$50 000 from the current ZW$30 000 that he has been contributing towards the upkeep of his minor child aged 4, who cannot walk, talk and is still using diapers. He had also been paying US$40 which he topped up with US$10.

The applicant Prisca Dausi had been seeking a maintenance variation of ZW$150 000 and US$100.

The magistrate granted the order in favour of Chituu.

In his respondent’s Notice of Opposition prepared by Pundu and Company Legal Practitioners, Chituu did not dispute that the general cost of living had risen.

He said:

“However, I beseech the court to consider that the cost of living has gone up for myself as well, and yet as my pay slip reflects, my earnings have not increased. The amount of money I earn on a monthly basis being as I am a duly attested member of the Zimbabwe National Army has not materially changed since the previous order for variation was granted.”

Chituu told the court that his financial circumstances remained the same as when the previous maintenance variation order was granted in September 2022.

“I remain a father of two other children of school going age. The general upkeep of those children including their school expenses, rentals and related expenses are covered by that same meager salary that I earn. I appreciate the fact that the economy is currently tumultuous and finances are generally hard to come by.”

The matter was heard at the Civil Court 6, Thursday 27 April 2023.

The applicant was being represented by a lawyer from Justice for Children Trust who was in no show.

