President Chamisa Mourns Former VP Son

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa on Saturday paid tribute to fomer Vice President Simon Muzenda’s son Tongai.

Tongai Muzenda died in a car accident last week. Family sources have claimed Tongai’s accident was plotted by rivals.

In Zimbabwe State agents agents have been accused of assassinating individuals thought to be against those in power.

President Chamisa wrote on Twitter:

“I had occasion to pay my condolences to the Muzenda family. I’m saddened by the loss of brother Tongai in a tragic accident.

He was a gentle and caring person. I knew him as brother. Blood is always thicker than the water of politics. Praying for the family during this difficult… “

