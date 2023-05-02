Featured LIVE VIDEOS - ON THE GO National
BREAKING: Douglas Mwonzora Dead End As Mudzuri Takes Over
2 May 2023
At a press conference today, @EngMudzuri introduced as President of the MDC, and @DMwonzora denounced as an illegitimate leader who hijacked an institution.

And there are no people… it’s almost a zero…so how do you expect to win an alection?, asks Mudzuri, @Berthamwonzora