Head Brutally Bashes Schoolgirl

Spread the love

Brutal Beating of a Girl Child by School Head ( Mr Ngwarati )and Deputy Head ( Lois Chimanga) at Wise Owl High School in Marondera.

. This report highlights a disturbing incident of social injustice, where a girl child was brutally beaten by her school head and deputy head in the presence of the other learners and the parent resulting in serious injuries. After realizing that they have caused serious injuries to the child the girl child is being nichodimously treated by the four nurses at the sanatorium ( small clinic at the school).

The incident occured in week 8 of the term. The brutal beating resulted from an incident when the girl was caught having an affair with a lower six boy. The headmaster Mr Ngwarati communicated with the parent and threatened to expel the girl . Due to pressure and fear the parent was forced to sign a letter of consent which resulted in 5 teachers being asked to come and physically beat the child at the buttocks while she was lying on bench.

. The victim, who remains anonymous, was beaten with extreme force, sustaining severe injuries, including injuries smashed buttocks. Realizing the gravity of the incident the school head has forced the school nurses to treat this girl at school although the injuries needed the attention of the medical Drs. The nurses Mrs Mutsekani, Mrs Chauke, Mrs Chinembiri and Mrs Gire were tasked to treat the girl child at school.They were threatened by the school head Mr Ngwarati who is terrorizing every teacher and learner at the school. Every assembly day Ngwarati brutally beats up learners. The responsible authority Mr and Mrs Makirimani have also threatened all the secondary school teachers with dismissal if the case was revealed to the Ministry of Education, Police or Social media. The new inspector Mr Mugwisi from the president’s office is also busy threatening all teachers that he will make sure the person who expose the issue will disappear. May the Ministry of Education and Home affairs please assist the girl child who is currently being kept at the hostels and being treated at the small clinic at school. All the form 4 , 5 and 6 girls are aware but Ngwarati is threatening the learners not reveal the brutality.

Social Injustice

Since his introduction at the school as school head Ngwarati has displayed:

Abuse of power: The school head exploited their authority, inflicting harm on a vulnerable child. Gender-based violence: The victim, a girl child, faced brutality, highlighting the pervasive issue of gender-based violence. Failure of protective systems: The school, meant to be a safe space, failed to protect the child from harm. Wise Owl high school is now centre of child brutality.

This incident demands attention to address social injustice, ensure accountability, and create safer environments for all individuals, especially vulnerable children at that school. We must work towards preventing such incidents and promoting a culture of respect, empathy, and equality. GO AND INVESTIGATE THE ISSUE PLEASE

YOURS

PATRIOTIC CITIZEN

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...