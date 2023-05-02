Tongai Muzenda Laid To Rest In Gutu

Spread the love

THE late Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe General Manager Tongai Muzenda was laid to rest at his Chindito farm in Gutu this Sunday.

Hundreds of people including government officials, ZANU PF members, family and friends gathered at Chindito farm in Gutu for the burial of former minister Tongai Muzenda.

Muzenda died in a car accident and was declared a liberation war hero.

He has been described as a hard worker with a proven record of supporting the objectives and ethos of the liberation struggle.

“The death of Cde Muzenda has indeed left a void very difficult to fill at the time we needed gallant machinists like him to advocate and implement President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s vision 2030,” said,” said the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Honourable Ezra Chadzamira.

Muzenda who worked for the mining sector in various capacities will be remembered for his professionalism.

“Cde Muzenda worked in the mining sector for a long time. He was known to be a team leader and a hard worker. He was very instrumental in achieving our US$12 billion economy in the mining sector,” said the Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Honourable Winston Chitando.

For his wife and children, they lost a father who loved his family.

The Late Cde Muzenda’s family thanked the government for the support it provided during their time of bereavement.

Cde Muzenda was born in 1965.

He had a degree in Economics from the University of Zimbabwe and an MBL from the University of South Africa.

He served as the Deputy Secretary for Youth in 2003, a Member of Parliament for Gutu West in 2013 and subsequently the Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

At the time of his death, he was the General Manager of the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe. He is survived by his wife Constance and two children.- ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...