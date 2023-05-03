Call for Monitoring of Abnormal Vehicles on Highways

STATMENT – The recent accident involving a C.A.G bus and an abnormal load truck has raised concern over the issues of policing on such vehicles carrying heavy containers on public roads.This undue negligence is posing a danger to public travellers especially in view of the recent accident at Karoi involving a C.A.G bus and an abnormal load truck.We feel that abnomal load trucks are not adhering to rules and regulations of the roads and they are supposed to be escorted by a small vehicle in front and in other cases at the back of the convoy.Also on the highway, high traffic police are supposed to enforce the law monitoring such vehicles..Do we still have highway traffic police on our roads?

