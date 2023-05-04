ZimEye
Chipinge South Zanu PF primary election winner, Robert Nyemudzo has been sentenced to two years in prison for illicit beer brewing. Magistrate Frank Mkwananzi suspended six months and Nyemudzo will serve an effective 18 months in prison. pic.twitter.com/lQMcXJILfb— The Mirror Masvingo (@TheMirrorMsv) May 4, 2023
