Diesel Price 3 Cents Down, Petrol Remain Unchanged

The government through the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has reviewed fuel pump prices for the month of May.

The new adjustments have seen diesel going down 3c to US$1.61/litre from April, but petrol is unchanged.

Diesel was US$1.67 in March and US$1.70 in February, fuel prices started the year at US$1.65 for diesel and US$1.50 for petrol.

