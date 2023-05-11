Sack Ndiraya, Simba Bhora Fans

Spread the love

Simba Bhora fans have written to the club leadership demanding that head coach Tonderai Ndiraya be relieved of his duties if he fails to collect at least four points from the next two matches.

The Premiership debutants have failed to win any of their last three games —playing out a 1-1 stalemate with Sheasham before losing to GreenFuel and Cranborne Bullets.

A section of the club’s fans waited for Ndiraya at the exit point after the loss to Bullets and demanded the dismisal of the youthful coach.

In a letter in Soccer24’s position written to the Simba Ndoro-led executive, the fans demanded that Ndiraya be shown the exit door if he fails to collect at least four points from a possible six in the next two games —against Highlanders at Babourfields on Sunday and the visit of Bulawayo Chiefs on Matchday 10.

“As Simba Bhora supporters we would like to express our feelings towards the team’s performance through this letter,” reads part of the letter.

“What forced us to write this letter is our team’s poor performance in the last three matches that is against Sheasham, Green Fuel, as well as Cranborne bullets and much blame is on our coach Mr Tonderai Ndiraya.

“We only managed to collect a single point against Sheasham FC, lost the other two games against GreenFuel and Cranborne Bullets respectively and this depicts the coach’s failure.

“In this regard, it is our wish that if the coach fails to collect four points in the next two matches he should be shown the exit door.

“The supporters are very angry with this poor performance to the extent that some are saying we won’t attend Simba Bhora matches until Mr Ndiraya is no longer the coach.”

Simba Bhora spokesperson Charles Nyatsine professed ignorance on the matter when sought for a comment.

“I’m not aware of the letter, I will enquire,” he said.

Ndiraya was appointed Simba coach ahead of the Shamva-based side’s debut season in the Castle League Premier Soccer League after they won the Northern Region Soccer League last year.

Authur Tutani, who guided the team to the country’s top-flight, is not a holder of the required CAF A coaching badge and was resigned to the role of Technical Advisor.- Soccer24 News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...