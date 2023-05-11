Voter Registration :CCC Makes Passionate Appeal To Young

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has made a passionate appeal to young people to register to vote.

Speaking to ZimEye.com on Thursday, CCC MP for Kuwadzana, Hon Johnson Matambo urged young people to take part in the struggle for democracy.

Hon Matambo is facilitating voter registration campaigns in Kuwadzana.

He said:

” Our thrust is to urge young people to register to vote. We are working on a robust exercise to encourage young people to register to vote in numbers.”

“Young people are the game changers. This is a generational mandate. We are looking at our children’s future and beyond,” added Hon Matambo.

Writing on Twitter, CCC youth taskforce spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma urged young people to vote for real change.

“We have a generational responsibility to remove the corrupt ZANU PF dictatorship led by Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The upcoming general elections present a perfect opportunity for this generation to send looters to the cleaners. Vote for change!”

We have a generational responsibility to remove the corrupt ZANU PF dictatorship led by Emmerson Mnangagwa. The upcoming general elections present a perfect opportunity for this generation to send looters to the cleaners. Vote for change! pic.twitter.com/MuFEbq2Yk0 — Stephen Sarkozy Chuma 🇿🇼 (@chumasteve) May 6, 2023

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...