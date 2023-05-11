What Shadaya Said

In a latest post the Alpha man had this to say:

That right there is a defeated man, nothing more sad than watching a man give up on his passions, hobbies & purpose for a woman.

Men, you need to know that a woman will test you by seeing if you’ll give up on your passions, hobbies & purpose. And if you’re weak, she’ll continue testing you more until you completely forget who you were, before you got together with her

And guess what, once she succeeds in pussfying you, she will either cheat or leave you, because women are repelled by men they control. That’s the thing about women, they’ll tame the beast in you & once that’s done, start resenting you

Stay dangerous, never lose your frame, never make a woman the centre of your universe. Learn OR perish!!!

