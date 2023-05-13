Major Trophy For Galloway

Warriors defender Brendan Galloway has won his first major silverware in his senior career after being crowned a champion of English League One with Plymouth Argyle.

Argyle beat Port Vale 3-1 to win the championship with 101 points, three points clear of second placed Ipswich Town.

Galloway was not part of the squad that won on Sunday as the Zimbabwean defender is currently out, nursing an injury.

The Championship triumph also saw the Pilgrims promoted to the English Championship.

Meanwhile, the defender’s future is yet to be decided as his contract is expiring in June.

There haven’t been any reports of talks on going on the Warriors international’s future.- Soccer24 News

