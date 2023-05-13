Respect Frontline Workers, CCC Tells Mnangagwa

Statement on International Nurses Day by the Citizens Coalition for Change:

INTERNATIONAL NURSES DAY:

We join the rest of the world in celebrating International Nurses Day under the theme, “Our Nurses. Our Future.” As we celebrate this day, we want to take a moment to recognize the tireless work and dedication of our nurses.

These frontline workers have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, risking their lives to care for others. However, we recognize that our nurses in Zimbabwe are facing poor working conditions, meagre salaries, and are often forced to leave the country in search of better opportunities.

We want to assure our nurses that we hear their concerns and understand the challenges they are facing. A CCC government led by President Nelson Chamisa is committed to addressing these issues and improving the working conditions and salaries of our nurses. We believe that our nurses deserve to be treated with respect and dignity and we will work tirelessly to ensure that they are.

We will create an environment where our nurses can thrive and have access to the resources and support they need to provide high-quality care to our communities. We are committed to investing in our healthcare system and ensuring that our nurses have the tools and resources they need to succeed.

We urge our nurses and the rest of the citizens in Zimbabwe to vote for CCC in the upcoming elections. Together, we can create a brighter future for our nurses and our healthcare system. #RegisterToVoteCCC #VoteCCC #InternationalNursesDay

