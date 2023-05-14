Real Leaders Don’t Live to 100, They Fix Their World In Their 30s, Guti, Mnangagwa Tinyareiwo Mhani!

Spread the love

By Simba Chikanza | Video footage on Sunday shows the world’s most notorious ritualist and mass murderer, Emmerson Mnangagwa (80) visiting ZAOGA Church founder Ezekiel Guti who’s turned 100. Are these two men good leaders?

Real leaders don’t live to 100, they fix the world in their 30s, and exit for others having sacrificed their lives confronting dictators and criminals. Martin Luther King died at 39, Paul Of Tarsus at 56, Jesus Of Nazareth at 33, yet they all changed the world (like Finland’s top cabinet who’re young women in their 30s) and they never touched RBZ money or protected paedophiles like Guti has (with his convicted brother, Nelson who he trafficked to Canada).

Jesu akapedza maSport aine 33, Martin Luther King, aine 39, nyika ye Finland ineGDP ye USD300bln, inotungamirirwa nevaskana vezera raSusan Mutami, isu kwedu tichivaBhinya. Mnangagwa deno aiziva vanhu vakuru, munhu waaivhakachira nhasi, ndiMakomborero Haruzivishe, Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiriri, Comfort Dondo, kwete zvitunha zvevaroyi zvinoshandisa Bhaibheri, zvichirasisa nyika dzaMwari.- Simba Chikanza

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...