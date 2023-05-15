Mabaya Pens New Deal With Liverpool

Spread the love

Isaac Mabaya has signed a new contract with English Premier League side Liverpool FC.

The defender, who had his first pro deal with the Reds in 2021, was born in England to Zimbabwean parents.

A statement by the Anfield giants reads: “Isaac Mabaya has signed a new contract with Liverpool Football Club.

“The versatile Academy prospect caught the eye during a number of appearances with Jürgen Klopp’s first team in last summer’s pre-season schedule, where he was involved during the Asia tour and training camp in Austria.

“He was employed mostly as an attacking option from right-back, although he can also play in midfield.

“The 18-year-old first joined the Academy at the age of six and broke into the U18 team when he was 16.

“He has been working hard to return from a frustrating early-season injury that curtailed his progress this term and is now ready to resume his upward curve with the Reds.”

Mabaya has enjoyed England recognition at U15 and U16 levels but can still switch allegiance to Zimbabwe in the future.- Soccer24 News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...