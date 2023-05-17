Arrest Gold Mafia

Spread the love

ARREST GOLD MAFIA: We strongly denounce the decision made by the Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda to prevent the parliamentary committees from investigating the overwhelming evidence presented in the #GoldMafia documentary.

The evidence suggests that there is massive corruption, looting, money laundering, and the smuggling of gold by the political elites and their close allies.

The Speaker’s decision to prevent proper investigation raises serious doubts about the regime’s commitment to accountability and transparency.

We demand swift action be taken to investigate the matter to ensure that those involved in such illegal activities are brought to justice. #ARRESTGOLDMAFIA

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...